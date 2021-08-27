Tahlequah made a late push but couldn’t get past Coweta Thursday in volleyball action at Coweta.
The Lady Tigers dug themselves in a hole, dropping the first two sets (13-25 and 23-25) but stormed back with third and fourth set wins (25-21 and 25-22). They fell in the deciding fifth set (15-17).
Tahlequah, ranked seventh in Class 5A, fell to 7-5 overall under head coach Don Ogden. Sixth-ranked Coweta improved to 6-5.
Senior Dorothy Swearingen led the Lady Tigers with 19 kills on 42 swings and also posted 11 digs and a pair of serve aces.
Sophomore Kori Rainwater recorded nine kills, and senior Lydia McAlvain followed with six. McAlvain added 51 assists, while Emma Sherron closed with 10. Senior Lola Brownfield was also in double figures in dips with a team-high 16. McAlvain joined Swearingen with two serve aces.
Tahlequah will return to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Tuesday, Aug. 31 when it hosts Tulsa Will Rogers in a 6 p.m. start. The Lady Tigers visit Glenpool Thursday, Sept. 2.
