TULSA — Tahlequah came up short in its bid for the program’s first state championship Saturday in a 58-49 setback to Sapulpa at the Mabee Center.
Sapulpa, paced by Temira Poindexter, Stailee Heard and Alexis Lewis, captured its fifth state title and closed its season with a 19-3 overall record.
The Lady Tigers, who were making their third state championship game appearance and the first since 2001, finished with a 23-3 overall record under head coach David Qualls. They won 16 of their last 17 games.
Tahlequah led just once in the contest after junior guard Smalls Goudeau had a steal and layup at the 6:57 mark of the second quarter. It capped a 6-0 run that was also started by Goudeau on a basket that closed the first quarter.
Sapulpa, who jumped out to a 9-2 lead and led by as many as 11 points in the first half, went up 47-31 with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter on an inside score by Lewis. The Chieftains took their largest lead (52-34) on a basket and free throw by Heard to open the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Tahlequah, who received 10 points each from Lydia McAlvain and Tatum Havens, went on a 7-0 run and narrowed the gap to 54-45 with 3:11 left after a Goudeau basket. Havens buried a 3-pointer prior to Goudeau’s score, and McAlvain started the run with a pair of free throws.
Poindexter finished with a game-high 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Heard had 14 points, and Lewis closed with 10.
Sapulpa outrebounded Tahlequah, 39-25, and had 19 second-chance points.
The Lady Tigers had 17 points from their bench. Goudeau added nine points, while both Kori Rainwater and Lily Couch had six. Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk and junior forward Faith Springwater had three points each, and Jadyn Buttery finished with two.
