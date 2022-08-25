Lady Tigers fall to Coweta in five sets

Tahlequah took Coweta to five sets but came up short and stayed winless Thursday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers took the opening set, 25-16, before falling in set two (8-25) and set three (21-25). They bounced back to take a 25-17 win in the fourth set, and suffered a 12-15 loss in the deciding set.
Tahlequah fell to 0-10 overall and 0-2 at home under head coach Don Ogden.
"We're starting to kind of edge forward to get that elusive first [win]," Ogden said. "There was some good volleyball tonight.
"We did a little lineup shuffle and moved some things around. We moved Emma Sherron out of the setter spot to help us with passing of serves and as an outside hitter. Danika DeLoache came in and did a nice job as our second setter. There were some lineup adjustments. We were just at that moment to where we needed to see if there was another way for us to go."
The Lady Tigers had 35 kills on 147 swings for a hit percentage of 0.095. Senior Emma Sherron led with 11 kills, while Emily Morrison followed with seven and Anabelle McKenna closed with six. Gracie Brewer ended with five kills.
Makayla Horn led Tahlequah with 23 assists, Brewer posted a team-high 15 digs, and both Danika DeLoache and Horn led with five serve aces. Sadie Foster added 13 digs, and Sherron also finished in double figures with 10.
The Lady Tigers will remain at the TMAC for a pair of matches next week. They host Tulsa Will Rogers Tuesday, Aug. 30, and face Glenpool Thursday, Sept. 1.
