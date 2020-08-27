Tahlequah’s return to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center didn’t end well Thursday.
The Lady Tigers fell to Coweta in four sets, 15-25, 8-25, 25-23, 9-25, to drop to 5-5 on the season under head coach Don Ogden.
It was Tahlequah’s first home match since opening the season against Collinsville on Aug. 18. The Lady Tigers were coming off four wins last weekend at the Muskogee Tournament.
In Thursday’s setback, Natalee Porter finished with a team-high 12 kills, while Josie Foster followed with seven and Dorothy Swearingen added five. Lydia McAlvain led the way with 38 assists, Maggie Brewer and McKinley Thompson each had 10 digs, and McAlvain led with a pair of serve aces.
Tahlequah will be at Glenpool on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and return to the TMAC to host Metro Christian on Thursday, Sept. 3.
