Jadyn Buttery and Amelia Miller combined for five hits and seven RBIs and helped lift Tahlequah to its fourth straight win Tuesday as the Lady Tigers went on the road to defeat Henryetta, 11-7, in eight innings.
Freshman Riley Dotson drove in the go-ahead run in the eight inning on a sacrifice fly to center field that scored senior Mikah Vann from third base. Buttery and Miller later followed with back-to-back RBI singles to make it 10-7, and Buttery closed the scoring by crossing home plate on a wild pitch.
Tahlequah, who improved to 18-5 overall under head coach Chris Ray, trailed 5-4 before scoring three times in the fifth. Jersey Retzloff and Buttery had consecutive RBI doubles to give the Lady Tigers a 7-5 advantage, and Buttery evened the contest on an run-scoring single that brought across Dotson.
Buttery paced Tahlequah with a game-high three hits and four RBIs, and Miller went 2 for 5 at the plate while driving in three runs.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. They were sparked by a Jayley Ray RBI single that scored Charlea Cochran, a sacrifice fly from Buttery that scored Dotson, and an RBI groundout by Miller that pushed across Ray.
Dotson earned the win in the pitcher’s circle for Tahlequah. Dotson allowed six hits in seven innings, struck out six and issued three walks.
The Lady Tigers will return to District 5A-4 play Thursday when they travel to play McAlester. They then return home to face Durant Saturday in a 1 p.m. start.
