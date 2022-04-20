Lady Tigers finish second

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers' tennis team took second place in the Regent Prep Tournament Tuesday at LaFortune Park in Tulsa. Katie Moore was second in No. 1 singles, Amelia Miller placed third in No. 2 singles, Jacie Duncan and Sadie Foster teamed up to get fifth in No. 1 doubles, and Addison Steely and Mikah Vann came in second place in No. 2 doubles. From left to right are Katie Moore, Jacie Duncan, Amelia Miller, Sadie Foster, Addison Steely and Mikah Vann.

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers' tennis team took second place in the Regent Prep Tournament Tuesday at LaFortune Park in Tulsa. Katie Moore was second in No. 1 singles, Amelia Miller placed third in No. 2 singles, Jacie Duncan and Sadie Foster teamed up to get fifth in No. 1 doubles, and Addison Steely and Mikah Vann came in second place in No. 2 doubles. From left to right are Katie Moore, Jacie Duncan, Amelia Miller, Sadie Foster, Addison Steely and Mikah Vann.

Tags

Trending Video