Lady Tigers finish second

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers' tennis team took second place in the Regent Prep Tournament Tuesday at LaFortune Park in Tulsa. Katie Moore was second in No. 1 singles, Amelia Miller placed third in No. 2 singles, Jacie Duncan and Sadie Foster teamed up to get fifth in No. 1 doubles, and Addison Steely and Mikah Vann came in second place in No. 2 doubles. From left to right are Katie Moore, Jacie Duncan, Amelia Miller, Sadie Foster, Addison Steely and Mikah Vann.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.