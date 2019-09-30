Lady Tigers go winless in tournament

Tahlequah dropped all three of its games in the Tahlequah/NSU Softball Tournament Saturday.
The Lady Tigers, who dip to 17-15 overall under head coach Chris Ray, suffered setbacks to Poteau (10-4), Moore (6-5) and Checotah (8-1).
Poteau scored eight runs in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie in Saturday's finale.
The Lady Tigers, who never led, finished with seven hits. Betty Danner and Hailey Enlow both had two hits to lead the way. Danner had a triple and drove in a run, Enlow went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Lexi Hannah added a double, and McKenna Wofford and Nevaeh Moreno knocked in one run apiece.
Bailey Jones allowed eight earned runs on nine hits in a starting role from the pitcher's circle. Jones finished with three strikeouts and issued a pair of walks. Reliever Mikah Vann gave up a run on one hit and posted two strikeouts while walking two.
Moore scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to derail the Lady Tigers in the middle game.
Moreno drove in two runs, while Mia Allen, Danner and Enlow each knocked in one. Tahlequah closed with seven hits, each of those singles.
Vann allowed three earned runs on four hits as the starting pitcher. In relief, Jones gave up two earned runs on four hits.
The Lady Tigers never led in the loss to Checotah and got their lone run in the third inning on a Wofford infield single that allowed Allen to cross home plate.
Tahlequah committed three errors, and Checotah scored three times in the third and put the game away with a five-run seventh.
Jones went the distance from the pitcher's circle, allowing eight runs, four earned, on 12 hits. Jones recorded two strikeouts and issued two walks.
The Lady Tigers, who are 6-14 in non-district games after Saturday, will face Fort Gibson on the road in a 5 p.m. start Tuesday. Fort Gibson defeated Tahlequah, 2-1, in nine innings on Sept. 5 in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers completed District 5A-4 play with an 11-1 mark after sweeping Ada in a road doubleheader last week with 12-4 and 21-1 wins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.