The quarterfinal game of the Class 5A State Tournament between the Tahlequah Lady Tigers and the El Reno Lady Indians was a game of two halves.
Unfortunately for the Lady Tigers, their half wasn’t as big as El Reno’s half, and the Lady Indians came away with a 61-51 victory and a free pass to the semifinals, March 10.
The Lady Tigers rode an 8-point first quarter by Jersey Retzloff, and an 11-point second quarter by Talyn Dick to a 30-21 lead at the end of the first half.
El Reno fired out in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Tigers, 13-8, closing the gap to four, 38-34.
The Lady Indians, led by former Sequoyah Lady Indian Emmary Elizondo, continued their charge, gaining a 41-38 lead before Retzloff made two free throws.
The deficit had expanded to 47-40 before Kori Rainwater made 1-of-2 free throws, and had climbed to 50-41 when Madi Matthews drained a pair of free throws.
The Lady Tigers’ first basket of the fourth quarter came on a basket by Dick, with just over three minutes left in the game, and Tahlequah trailing 53-43.
The Lady Tigers scored 6 more points before the end of the game, but El Reno added 8 more for the final margin of victory.
Final stats for the Lady Tigers were not available at press deadline, including the final 6 points. However, unofficially, Dick finished with 19, and Retzloff totaled 13 – the only Lady Tigers in double figures.
This season marked the ninth year Coach David Qualls has guided the Tahlequah girls to the State Tournament.
The Lady Tigers will lose just one senior to graduation, Averi Keys, with their entire starting lineup returning next year – no doubt with a drive within to complete what they came so close to this season.
