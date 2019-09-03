Tahlequah edged Glenpool in five sets in a back-and-forth match Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
After a slow start and dropping the first set, 20-25, the Lady Tigers recovered to win three of the final four sets, including a 15-10 victory in the deciding set. Tahlequah won the second set, 25-17, fell in the third, 22-25, and won the fourth, 25-22.
The win puts head coach Don Ogden’s team back at the .500 mark at 5-5. The Lady Tigers have won their last two matches at home. They defeated Okay in four sets last week.
“We looked like we were in our August mood when we played our first set,” Ogden said. “You could tell we had some time off, but sometimes you have to get off the court for a while. We opted to take the three days off and I think that showed at the start. I just knew once we shook the rust off and got our feet back under us that the game might turn, at least in game two. I’m happy that we persevered. After we got after the first set we settled in.”
Ogden was pleased with the play of senior Kloe Bowin, Faith Springwater, Josie Foster and Lydia McAlvain.
“Our two middles were great tonight,” Ogden said. “Kloe had a nice night with nine kills and only two hitting errors, and Faith was terrific. Natalie was good as well. Faith giving us seven kills was a huge boost for us because some of her kills came at very opportune times.”
Bowin finished with nine kills and had just two hit errors. Bowin also had a block, two assists, four digs and 22 serves made.
McAlvain had five kills, led with 36 assists, posted seven digs and had 17 serves made. Foster followed Bowin with six kills and also had a team-high 10 digs and three assists.
Natalee Porter led the way with 10 kills, had seven digs and had a team-best three serve aces. Senior Ella Scearce led the team with 30 serves made, and Lola Brownfield closed with five digs.
The Lady Tigers will remain at home Thursday when they host Sapulpa in a 6 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.