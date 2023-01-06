The Tahlequah Lady Tigers started well, played well, and finished well in the semi-finals of the Verdigris Mother Road Classic, Friday, taking a 64-49 victory over Will Rogers.
The win puts the Lady Tigers into the championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. against the host team, the Verdigris Lady Cardinals.
Tahlequah jumped out to a 24-16 lead in the first quarter, and kept it going from there. By halftime, the Tahlequah girls were coasting on a 42-28 lead.
A 17-9 third, pushed the Lady Tigers up to 59-37. Coach David Qualls emptied the bench in the fourth, and Will Rogers outscored the Lady Tigers 17-5, but it was far too little to matter.
Kori Rainwater led all scorers with 21 points, including a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Jayden Buttery collected 15 points, including 4-for-4 at the line. Madi Matthews finished with 12, Jersey Retzloff was a pertect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe on her was to six total points, and Talyn Dick and Paisley Qualls each checked in with five points.
“We got off to a great start,” Coach Qualls said. “We shot a high percentage early on, we played with a lot energy.”
The Tahlequah boys played later, and at press deadline, they were trailing Purcell 45-39 with four minutes left to play. Read the complete story at www.tahlequahdailypress.com.
