Tahlequah showed signs of growth when it needed it the most Thursday evening against Pryor in a winner’s bracket game on day one of a Class 5A Regional Tournament in Tahlequah.
The Lady Tigers overcame a shaky start, immediately took command and never looked back in a 5-2 win that puts them one win away from reaching the program’s fourth consecutive state tournament.
Pryor, who defeated Tulsa Memorial, 20-0, in its first outing Thursday, hit the ball with authority right from the start in the opening frame with a pair of triples and took a 2-0 lead.
But Tahlequah had an answer.
The Lady Tigers responded with five runs in the second inning and had five of their 11 hits. Madi Matthews brought home the first run on a bases-loaded walk that scored Charlea Cochran. Cochran led off with a walk, and both Nevaeh Moreno and Jayley Ray followed with singles. Lexi Hannah then gave THS the lead for good with a two-run single up the middle that scored Moreno and Ray, and Mia Allen made it 5-2 by driving in Matthews and Hannah after reaching on a fielder’s choice.
“It was a good answer and it was crucial,” Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said of his team’s bounce back. “I thought we had to at least get one run right there to get some confidence. The kids did that.
“We’ve been in a lot of tough ball games here lately and that helped us in a situation like this. We looked nerved up in the first inning but we settled in. That’s just a sign of a team that keeps growing. I think it’s a testament to the schedule we’ve played, the competition we’ve played.”
Tahlequah, who also erased Tulsa Nathan Hale, 17-0, in Thursday’s tournament opener, improves to 19-16 overall. The Lady Tigers will play the winner of Friday’s elimination game between Pryor and Tulsa Memorial in the regional championship at 1 p.m. An if-necessary game would be played at 3 p.m.
Senior pitcher Bailey Jones put together six straight strong innings and secured the win. Jones allowed two earned runs on five hits over seven innings. She finished with six strikeouts and issued two walks. Jones gave up just three hits over the final six innings and retired the side in order in the second and fifth innings.
“We settled in and played good defense, and Bailey threw well in the circle,” Ray said. “Their first three batters put pressure on Bailey, but I think after we called the timeout and went out there to give her a chance to catch her breath and settle in...I just told them there’s a lot of game left. It’s one of those things where I think she finally settled in there, and once she settled in, she threw well.”
The Lady Tigers received three hits apiece from Hannah, Ray and Cochran, while Hailey Enlow and Moreno had one hit each.
Ray knows there is still work to be done on Friday.
“I told the kids it was a great win and we played well, but I promise you that bunch [Pryor] there will come out with a vengeance tomorrow,” Ray said. “We’ll have to play as good, if not better than we did today. They’re well coached and they do things the right way. They won’t lay down for us. We’ve put ourselves in a good spot and I’m really proud of the way the kids played. We’ll get some rest and get back after it tomorrow.”
