With basketball season roughly half over, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers have a firm grip on the Metro-Lakes Conference lead.
As of Jan. 16, the Lady Tigers boast a 7-0 conference record, and are 12-1 overall, their only loss coming in the championship game of the Tahlequah Invitational Tournament.
Pryor is in second place in the conference with a 5-2 record and 9-4 overall. Third place is owned by Glenpool at 4-3, 9-4.
Fourth is Grove with a 3-2 conference record and 7-3 overall. Coweta comes in at fifth place with a 3-3 MLC record, 6-6 overall, while Collinsville is sixth at 3-4, 4-7.
The final two places are Skiatook at 1-6, 6-7, and Claremore with no wins and six losses, 1-11 overall.
On the boys’ side of the conference, the Tahlequah Tigers are in second place with a 5-2 record, just behind Coweta at 6-0, and just ahead of Claremore at 4-2. Coweta is 9-3 overall, Tahlequah is 8-5, and Claremore is 7-5.
Glenpool and Collinsville have identical 4-3 conference records, but Glenpool defeated Collinsville recently, which gives them fourth place in a tiebreaker. Glenpool has a 7-6 overall record, and Collinsville is sitting at 8-6 overall.
Grove is 2-3, 5-5; Pryor is 1-6, 2-10; and Skiatook is in last place at 0-7, 1-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.