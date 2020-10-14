Tahlequah has a lot of working parts and is playing its best softball of the season as it enters the Class 5A Fastpitch Softball State Tournament Thursday.
The Lady Tigers, 20-15 overall under head coach Chris Ray, swept their way to a regional championship last week, toppling Tulsa Nathan Hale, 17-0, and defeating Pryor 5-2, and 5-4 in the championship game.
Making its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament, three of those under Ray, Tahlequah will open against Claremore (22-13) Thursday in a 4 p.m. start at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Lady Tigers, who defeated Claremore, 4-2, in the only meeting this season on Aug. 14 at the Broken Arrow Tournament, eliminated the Lady Zebras last season in the regional tournament.
Claremore advanced to state after defeating Tulsa Will Rogers (14-2) and Glenpool twice (7-5 and 10-5) in its regional tournament.
“They’re one of the hotter teams going right now ,” Ray said of Claremore on Tuesday. “They’ve won seven of their last eight and they’re playing really well right now. They’ve got a senior pitcher in the circle that’s not overpowering, but she does a good job of changing speeds and trying to keep you off balance. Their catcher is their best offensive player and she’s good defensively behind the plate. We can’t let her beat us offensively.”
Tahlequah put everything together, in all phases, in the regional tournament.
“Everybody in the lineup last week positively affected the game in some form or fashion,” Ray said. “Whether it be a clutch hit, a clutch bunt, a walk, a long quality at-bat, I think it’s starting to click, especially with some of the younger ones. I think they’re starting to understand their role. We’re getting kids on base now, we’re getting kids to step up and get big base hits, we’re stealing bases when we need to...offensively it’s all starting to click.”
Senior pitcher Bailey Jones has pitched the best of her career. She recorded the two wins against Pryor, pitching all 16 innings, 14 of those scoreless. In 108.3 innings this season, Jones has posted a 2.33 earned run average, recorded 69 strikeouts and issued just 20 walks.
“As a coach, you typically ride the hot hand, and after her performance that first game of regionals, I had made up my mind that I was going to run her back out there the next day,” Ray said of Jones. “She’s kept [Pryor] off balance both times out and gave us a chance to win.”
The Lady Tigers have been led offensively all season by leadoff hitter and shortstop Lexi Hannah. Hannah leads the team in a number of categories — batting average (.455), on-base percentage (.538), hits (46) runs scored (43) and stolen bases (22).
“The last three weeks, Lexi’s on-base percentage has come up significantly,” Ray said. “She’s just one of those type of kids that whenever she puts a ball in play, especially on the ground, she has a chance to beat it out. She puts pressure on defenses.”
Sophomore third baseman Jayley Ray has been at her best over the last month and is hitting .365 with 29 runs batted in.
“About three weeks ago, we just made a little minor adjustment with her swing,” Ray said. “I thought she was pressing too hard, so we made an adjustment to try and get her relaxed in the box. It’s made a world of difference. A lot of Jayley’s RBIs are with two outs, and she understands how to hit the ball to all fields.”
Other standouts offensively for Tahlequah have been junior centerfielder Mia Allen, sophomore pitcher/outfielder Mikah Vann, and freshman second baseman Charlea Cochran. Allen is batting .340 with a team-high 30 RBIs, Vann has an average of .366 with 20 runs driven in, and Cochran is hitting .319. Junior first baseman Hailey Enlow, who delivered a clutch, seventh-inning hit in the regional final, is batting .270 with 17 RBIs.
With a win over Claremore, Tahlequah would face the Guymon/Carl Albert winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Coweta and Del City will face one another in Thursday’s opener at 11 a.m., Durant and Lawton Eisenhower will play at 1:30 p.m., and the Guymon/Carl Albert game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
