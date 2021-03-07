Tahlequah will open Class 5A State Tournament play against Carl Albert Thursday in a 6 p.m. start at Tulsa Memorial High School.
The Lady Tigers (21-2) defeated El Reno, 73-59, to claim an area title. It’s the second consecutive area championship and the third under head coach David Qualls. Tahlequah will be making its fourth state tournament appearance in the last five years.
Tahlequah is currently on a 14-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since falling to top-ranked Sapulpa, 67-42, on Jan. 9 in the championship game of the Skiatook Invitational. Sapulpa is the top overall seed in the state tournament and will open against Shawnee at 2 p.m.
Carl Albert (19-5) defeated Ardmore, 55-42, in an area consolation championship game Saturday.
In other state tournament games Thursday, Lawton MacArthur will take on El Reno at 4 p.m., and Piedmont will play Bishop McGuinness in the finale at 8 p.m.
Friday’s semifinal round will also be held at Tulsa Memorial, and Saturday’s championship game will take place at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
