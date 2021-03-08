Tahlequah will open Class 5A State Tournament play against Carl Albert Thursday in a 6 p.m. start at Tulsa Memorial High School.
The Lady Tigers (21-2) defeated El Reno, 73-59, to claim an area title Thursday, March 4 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center. It’s the second consecutive area championship and the third under head coach David Qualls. Tahlequah will be making its fourth state tournament appearance in the last five years.
Tahlequah is currently on a 14-game winning streak and hasn’t lost since falling to top-ranked Sapulpa, 67-42, on Jan. 9 in the championship game of the Skiatook Invitational. Sapulpa is the top overall seed in the state tournament and will open against Shawnee at 2 p.m.
Senior guard Kacey Fishinghawk, junior guard Smalls Goudeau and freshman forward Kori Rainwater were the catalysts against El Reno. Fishinghawk knocked down five 3-pointer and led with 19 points, Goudeau had 17 points, and Rainwater finished with 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“We’ve played pretty well when we’ve been at full strength,” Qualls said. “We got everybody back and put together a pretty solid performance against El Reno. It seemed like everybody was clicking. As a team, I think we’re playing pretty well and we’re staying balanced.”
Carl Albert (19-5) defeated Ardmore, 55-42, in an area consolation championship game Saturday. Tahlequah and Carl Albert last met in an area tournament championship game on March 5, 2020 at Jenks High School with the Lady Tigers coming away with a 55-34 victory. The two teams return a large bulk of what they had last season.
“We’re familiar with them because we played them in the area tournament last year,” Qualls said. “Obviously, it’s a different season, but scheme wise and personnel wise it’s good to play someone who we played in the past year. They have a lot of people returning from that team, and we do as well. We’re familiar with their style of play and with what they want to do.”
In other state tournament games Thursday, Lawton MacArthur will take on El Reno at 4 p.m., and Piedmont will play Bishop McGuinness in the finale at 8 p.m.
Friday’s semifinal round will also be held at Tulsa Memorial, and Saturday’s championship game will take place at the Mabee Center in Tulsa.
“Carl Albert’s good, everybody’s good. Everybody left is a good team,” Qualls said. “If you don’t bring it in one night you can easily be back home. Our focus this week is making sure we’re ready for Thursday.”
With a win Thursday, the Lady Tigers would play the Bishop McGuinness/Piedmont winner at 6 p.m. Friday.
