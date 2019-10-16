Lady Tigers open with Durant again at state

Tahlequah will get yet another look at Durant on Thursday.
The two teams will meet for the third time this season and for the second straight year in the quarterfinal round of the Class 5A State Tournament at the Ballfields at Firelake in Shawnee in a 6:30 p.m. start.
The Lady Tigers, 22-17 overall under head coach Chris Ray, defeated the Lady Lions, 4-3, during the first week of the season in Tahlequah, while Durant got even with an 8-2 win on Sept. 7 in Durant. The Lady Lions won last year's state tournament meeting, 12-2.
"You don't have to do a whole lot of homework as far as trying to scout," Ray said on Tuesday. "We know what to expect. We've got a gameplan. When you get up there, everybody's good. You need a little luck on your side and you need a few breaks to go your way. You need your kids to play to their abilities, and if we do that I like our chances."
Durant enters play at 24-13. The Lady Lions defeated Ada and Coweta twice to advance after a three-game slide to close their regular season in losses to Kiowa, Broken Arrow and Tulsa Union.
Tahlequah was better than its been all season last week in the 5A Tahlequah Regional Tournament. The Lady Tigers received two blueprint outings from freshman pitcher Mikah Vann and timely hitting up and down their lineup, posting two wins over Claremore and another over Tulsa Edison.
"I think in the regional tournament we got close to hitting our peak, but there's still room for improvement," Ray said. "From a collective standpoint, looking at the season as a whole, that's probably the best four-game stretch we've played all season, and we did it at a crucial time under a lot of pressure."
Ray was undecided Tuesday on a starting pitcher against Durant. His other option is steady junior Bailey Jones, who was on the winning side of Tahlequah's first win over Claremore in the regional.
Vann sparkled in a perfect game against Edison and allowed just three hits in a complete-game shutout in the regional championship clinching win. She recorded 14 strikeouts over a combined 12 innings.
"It's crucial to have more than one arm. If you've got more than one arm it provides you with options and not all the pressure is on one kid," Ray said. "Mikah comes out and gets that first district win and puts you in the winner's bracket with a perfect game, and Bailey gives up a few hits but did a great job of getting out of difficult situations against Claremore the first time. You have to trust your gut in this business and my gut told me to throw Mikah in the last game. The speed differential between her changeup and fastball was the difference. It kept them off balance."
Regional tournament standouts with the bat were McKenna Wofford, Betty Danner, Mia Allen and Nevaeh Moreno. Wofford and Danner had eight hits apiece, combined for five doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs. Moreno had a clutch two-run double in the if-necessary championship game and batted .400, and Allen hit .500 and drove in four runs.
As a team, the Lady Tigers hit .423 with 13 extra-base hits and knocked in 34 runs. They had an on-base percentage of .535.
"I just felt like one through nine in the lineup did their job and came through at important times, whether it be drawing a walk, getting that hit, sacrifice bunts, bunting for a base hit, getting that clutch two-out hit, hitting the ball the opposite way, I just felt like every time we needed one of those we got it done," Ray said. "It hadn't always been that way this season."
Other quarterfinal games Thursday are top-seeded Carl Albert against No. 8 seed El Reno (11 a.m.), fourth-seeded Pryor against No. 5 seed Collinsville (1:30 p.m.), and No. 2 seed Piedmont against seventh-seeded Woodward (4 p.m.).
With a win over Durant, the Lady Tigers would face the Piedmont/Woodward winner at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.