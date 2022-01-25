Tahlequah overcame a sluggish and uncharacteristic first half with a strong second half performance and rolled to a 63-24 victory over Coweta Tuesday at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers, who held a slim 25-20 lead through the first 16 minutes, went on a 17-2 march to open the third quarter and pulled away for their eighth consecutive win.
Senior guards Lydia McAlvain and Smalls Goudeau, and sophomore forward Kori Rainwater each finished in double figures for Tahlequah, who raised its overall record to 15-2 and stayed unbeaten in Metro Lakes Conference play at 8-0.
“Coming out, we just didn’t play well, but I thought Coweta played well,” Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. “It seemed like about every shot they put up went in, so you have to give them credit. They came out ready to play, and we turned the ball over too much.
“Winning the third quarter 19-4, and winning the second half 38-4…credit to our girls for making adjustments at halftime. They did a great job of executing and started to hit some shots. We changed presses, got after it and took care of the ball better.”
Tahlequah started the third quarter with seven straight points on a Goudeau short jumper, McAlvain 3-pointer, Rainwater turnaround jumper and an offensive rebound and basket by Goudeau. Rainwater and McAlvain later added baskets, and sophomore forward Jadyn Buttery hit a 3 from the right corner to cap the game-deciding run at the 1:54 mark.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers allowed just two field goals — baskets by Macee Matthew and Kaleigh Winkle — during the entire second half, both of them coming in the third quarter.
“I thought our girls really adjusted well and got better as the game went along,” Qualls said. “Our defense was where it needed to be in the second half.”
Tahlequah closed the contest with 21 consecutive points. Madi Matthews started the final quarter with a 3 and inside score, Lily Couch followed with a trey and basket from in close, and Matthews gave THS a 56-24 edge on a basket with 5:30 remaining.
McAlvain paced the Lady Tigers with a game-high 14 points, Goudeau added 13, and Rainwater finished with 11. Couch and Matthews had seven points apiece, and Jadyn Buttery added five.
Goudeau had eight of her points during the second quarter where Tahlequah broke a 20-20 tie with five straight points to close the half, four of those on steals and layups by the University of Texas Arlington signee.
McAlvain knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and had five points in the third quarter, and Rainwater had five field goals and six of her points during the third.
Coweta, who fell to 7-11 overall and 3-6 in conference play, was led by Cooper Hilton’s 12 points.
The Lady Tigers, ranked fifth in the Class 6A East poll, go back on the road Friday where they will play 5A East No. 9 Glenpool (8-9, 4-5). They return to the TMAC Tuesday, Feb. 1 when they host 5A East third-ranked Grove (14-2, 8-1).
