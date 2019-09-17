Lady Tigers overcome slow start to top Catoosa

Tahlequah put an end to a drought and got a much-needed win Tuesday inside the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
The Lady Tigers defeated Catoosa in four sets (12-25, 25-15, 25-14, 25-21) to end what was an eight-game losing streak and win their fourth match of the season on their home floor.
Other than the opening set, Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden thought it was the best his team's played all season.
"We're at the pivotal part of the season now where every win kind of helps your position for the regionals," Ogden said. "I thought we were as good as we've been tonight after that first set. We moved back to the 5-1 after the first set. From an offensive standout, obviously changing to the 5-1 was a comfort blanket for us and it allowed us to go back to a little more organization. We had a good hitting percentage and I really liked that."
The Lady Tigers, ranked 15th in Class 5A, improve to 7-13 on the season.
Tahlequah finished with 43 kills as a team, led by senior Kloe Bowin's 12. The hitting percentage was at .168 over 143 swings. Natalee Porter also ended in double figures in kills with 10, while Josie Foster contributed with nine and Faith Springwater closed with six.
Lydia McAlvain finished with 44 assists, and seven different players accounted for 35 of the team's digs. Foster led the way with eight digs, Bowin followed with seven, and Lola Brownfield recorded six. McAlvain and Porter had five apiece.
Foster and McAlvain each closed with two serve aces.
The win comes after a 3-1 home loss to Muskogee last week. Prior to the Muskogee setback, the Lady Tigers were swept on the road by Skiatook and suffered six consecutive losses at the Port City Classic in Catoosa. The last win before Tuesday came at home against Sapulpa on Sept. 5.
