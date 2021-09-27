Lady Tigers pick up 20th win on Saturday

Mikah Vann had two hits and drove in a pair of runs to propel Tahlequah to a 7-3 win over Locust Grove Saturday on the final day of the Tahlequah/NSU Festival.
It was the 20th win of the season for the Lady Tigers, who also suffered a 4-2 loss to Tuttle on Saturday.
Jayley Ray went the distance in the pitcher's circle to earn the win. Ray allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings. She finished with four strikeouts and issued one walk.
Vann gave Tahlequah an early 1-0 edge with an RBI single to center field that brought home courtesy runner Jersey Retzloff in the opening frame. In the second inning, Vann scored Retzloff again on a sacrifice bunt to give THS a 5-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers added single runs in the third and fourth innings. Mia Allen highlighted the fourth with an RBI single that scored Jadyn Buttery.
Lexi Hannah, Allen, Amelia Miller and Madi Matthews each had one hit for Tahlequah, who finished with six as a team.
In the loss to Tuttle, the Lady Tigers had a run-scoring single from Vann in the first inning and an RBI single by Matthews during the sixth.
Tuttle took the lead for good with a run in the fourth and added two more in the fifth to go up by three runs.
In seven innings of work, Vann gave up four earned runs on four hits. Vann collected four strikeouts and issued one walk.
Tahlequah, 20-9 overall under head coach Chris Ray, will be on the road Tuesday when it visits Muldrow. The Lady Tigers will be at the Bixby Festival Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.