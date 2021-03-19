The Tahlequah slowpitch softball team picked up its first win of the season Friday at the Dale/Tecumseh Invitational.
The Class 6A No. 15 Lady Tigers, who improved to 1-2 under head coach Chris Ray, bounced back from a 12-0 setback to 4A top-ranked Dale to defeat Class A sixth-ranked Leedy, 15-10.
Hailey Enlow paced Tahlequah with a 4 for 4 performance at the plate and scored four runs in the win over Leedy. The Lady Tigers, who finished with 21 hits as a team, had their best offensive outputs in the first (four runs), third (five runs) and sixth innings (four runs).
Lexi Hannah and Lauren Walker had three hits apiece, and Jayley Ray and Charlea Cochran each had two. Hannah had a double, and Paisley Qualls, Mikah Vann, Mia Allen, Jersey Retzloff, Maddie Parish and Kloie Vertz each contributed with one hit.
“You can see the improvement. We’re starting to figure it out,” Ray said. “Once we get about another eight or 10 games under our belt, we’ll be fine.”
Tahlequah was limited to three hits — a double by Vann and a single apiece by Allen and Retzloff — in the setback to Dale.
The Lady Tigers will begin a stretch of seven games in five days Monday when they host Owasso and McAlester.
