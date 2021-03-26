Lady Tigers pick up two more wins

Tahlequah posted wins over McAlester and Fairland and suffered a setback to Broken Bow Friday in the Tahlequah Invitational.
The Class 6A No. 14 Lady Tigers, 5-5 under head coach Chris Ray, blasted McAlester, 20-0, in their opener behind three RBIs each from Lexi Hannah, Loren Walker and Jayley Ray. Hannah and Walker both finished with three hits, and Hannah had the lone extra-base hit on a double.
Tahlequah scored 10 of its runs in the first inning, added four runs in the second and six in the third. The Lady Tigers reached base 10 times via the walk.
The Lady Tigers bounced back from an 8-0 loss to Class 5A top-ranked Broken Bow by blanking Fairland, 12-0.
Ray paced Tahlequah with a 3 for 3 performance and drove in one run. Mia Allen had a pair of hits and knocked in a team-high three runs, and both Kloie Vertz and Walker had two hits and one RBI. Jersey Retzloff went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Tahlequah scored five times in the first inning and then added seven runs in the third.
In the loss to Broken Bow, Hannah led the Lady Tigers with two hits, while Mikah Vann, Charlea Cochran, Maddie Parish and Retzloff had one hit apiece. Tahlequah left nine runners on base.
The Lady Tigers, who have played five games against teams ranked in the top five, including two top-ranked teams, will host both Fort Gibson and Wagoner Monday.
