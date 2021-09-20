Lady Tigers pull away from Glenpool in 9-1 win

Tahlequah rolled to its third consecutive win and kept its top spot in District 5A-4 Monday with a 9-1 road victory over Glenpool.
The Lady Tigers, who improved to 17-7 overall and 7-1 in the district under head coach Chris Ray, scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to earn the win. Vann retired the first 14 batters she faced and finished with four strikeouts. In seven innings, she allowed four hits and issued just one walk.
In the sixth, Tahlequah was lifted by a two-run homer from Jersey Retzloff to center field, and back-to-back RBI doubles by Jayley Ray and Hailey Enlow that extended the lead to 7-0. Retzloff’s home run followed a lead-off triple by Jadyn Buttery and a fielder’s choice by Vann that scored Buttery. Lexi Hannah added a single in the inning and scored on Ray’s double to right field.
The Lady Tigers scored their first run in the opening frame when Hannah led off with a single and scored on an RBI single by Charlea Cochran. Tahlequah went up by three runs during the fourth inning on a two-out, two-run double by Retzloff that brought home Vann and Mia Allen.
Hannah led Tahlequah with three hits, while Retzloff, Enlow, Buttery and Allen each finished with two. Retzloff drove in four runs, and both Hannah and Vann crossed home plate twice.
Tahlequah bounced back from a dismal opening day of the Tahlequah Festival to defeat Vian (13-3) and Stilwell (4-0) on Saturday. The Lady Tigers had setbacks to Fairland (11-0) and Jenks (3-2) on opening day of the festival on Thursday.
In the win over Vian, Enlow went 2 for 3 at the plate with five RBIs. The senior first baseman had a two-run double in the first inning, an RBI groundout in the second and another two-run double in the third.
Amelia Miller also had two hits and drove in three runs, two of those on a two-run homer to left field in the first inning. Tahlequah scored six runs in both the first and third innings.
Vann tossed a complete-game shutout in the Lady Tigers’ win over Stilwell. Vann gave up just three hits across seven innings, recorded six strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Tahlequah got all it would need offensively in the second inning on an RBI double by Vann that scored Enlow, who led off the inning with a single. The Lady Tigers added insurance runs in the fourth and sixth inning. In a two-run fourth, Allen pushed across Enlow on a sacrifice bunt, and Miller pushed the lead to three runs with a run-scoring single. Allen singled and scored on an error in the sixth.
The Lady Tigers return home Tuesday to face McAlester in a 5 p.m. start. Tahlequah defeated McAlester, 11-1, on Aug. 24 in McAlester. The Lady Buffs are 9-16 overall and 3-4 in 5A-4.
