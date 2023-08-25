Despite a late rally, the Tahlequah softball team was not able to overcome an early deficit in the Murray State Festival
The Tigers picked up three runs over the final two innings, but it was not enough and lost to Howe 5-3.
HHS got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after a pair of singles followed by a THS error. The Lions once again were helped out by an error to open the door for a three run inning.
In the fourth inning Jersey Retzloff started a small rally for the Lady Tigers. A pop-up was blundered and Retzloff reached via error. Maddy Parish laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Retzloff to second base.
The Lions' error problem continued when Sada Ally had a ball dropped by the HHS centerfielder. THS gave up another run in the bottom of the fourth inning with a couple of singles and a error gave the Lions a 5-1 lead.
Loren Walker led off the fifth inning with a first-pitch double to left field. Alyana Stopp moved Walker to third base on a fielder's choice, before a Charlea Cochran double brought Walker in. Amelia Miller then drove in Cochran with a single.
Despite the late rally, the Lady Tigers were shut down and lost 5-3.
Cochran led the Lady Tigers going 2-for-3 with a runner batted in. Riley Dotson got the start for the Lady Tigers but pitched just one inning before Lakyn Adams finished the game. Dotson gave up a pair of hits and a run in her one inning of work.
The loss moves the Lady Tigers record to 9-6-1. The Lady Tigers continue play in the Murray State Festival throughout the weekend.
