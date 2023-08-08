Things were almost looking up for the Tahlequah Tigers softball team during the final game of the Pryor Festival against Coweta.
The Lady Tigers got within an inch of completing an improbable comeback. THS dropped its final game in the tournament 9-8 against CHS.
The Lady Tigers jumped on the board early against CHS putting up four runs in the first inning.
Charlea Cochran started things off for the Lady Tigers with a lead-off walk. Riley Dotson drove her in on a double to right field. A walk and an error quickly loaded the bases for the Lady Tigers.
Another error from CHS allowed two more runs to cross the plate. A fielder’s choice from Maddy Parish’s bat brought in the fourth and final run for the Lady Tigers in the first inning.
Despite the early deficit, CHS would bounce back in the bottom of the first inning. CHS used five hits and a walk to knot the game at 4-4.
The Lady Tigers were unable to respond in the top of the second but CHS still had the momentum on its side.
The Lady Tigers’ starting pitcher Riley Dotson quickly got a pair of outs in the bottom of the second inning, but would soon get into trouble. Back-to-back walks opened the door for a CHS barrage leading to its second four-run inning of the game.
CHS added another run in the bottom of the third inning with a sacrifice fly giving CHS a 9-4 lead.
In the fourth inning, the Lady Tigers finally responded.
The first two Lady Tigers walked to lead off the inning. Cochran quickly cleared the bases with a triple to cut CHS’s lead to two. Dotson then brought Cochran in with a double.
After Cochran cut the score to 9-7, CHS brought in a new pitcher. Things did not fare as well as Jersey Retzloff walked. Alayna Stopp brought in Retzloff to bring the score to 9-8 with two outs.
Ellie Murphy walked to extend the rally. Down to the Lady Tigers’ last out, Parish sent a long fly ball to the centerfielder to extinguish the Lady Tigers’ late rally.
Dotson led the way for the Lady Tigers at the plate going 2-for-2 with a runner batted in and a walk.
The loss moves the Lady Tigers’ record to 1-2.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Aug. 11 during the Broken Arrow Tournament.
