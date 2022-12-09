Lady Tigers rally in second half, advance to championship game

The Tahlequah Lady Tigers and the McAlester Lady Buffs traded blows throughout the first half, with neither team gaining an advantage.
That changed in the second half as the Lady Tigers turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 57-45 victory.
McAlester scored the first points of the game at the 6:14 mark of the first quarter. They scored 16 more in the period, while the Lady Tigers came up with 14.
Tahlequah outscored the Lady Buffs by one, 12-11, in the second quarter to cut the lead to three, 29-26, at intermission.
Whatever Lady Tiger Head Coach David Qualls and Assistant Coach Charles Knifechief said at halftime must’ve worked.
In period three, the McAlester girls could only muster two points. At the same time, the Lady Tigers pumped in 15, giving themselves a 41-31 lead.
They never trailed again, finishing the fourth quarter 16-14 for the final winning score.
Five Lady Tigers contributed to the scoring, and three of those were in double figures. Jadyn Buttery was the leading scorer with 22 points, Kori Rainwater added 16, and Talyn Dick had 10. Madi Matthews finished with eight points, and Jersey Reszloff had one.
The Lady Tigers will face Booker T. in the championship on Saturday, Dec. 10. Game time is 7 p.m.
