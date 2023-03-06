Lady Tigers 'resilient,' to open tournament

It's still the Big House because that's what the State Championship series is called.
The event is usually held at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, but this year the State Championship Tournament will be held at Lloyd Noble Center, on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers will open their part of the tournament at noon Wednesday, March 8 when they take on the El Reno Lady Indians.
Coming into Wednesday's game, the Lady Tigers have a 21-3 record, and have their opponents by an aggregate score of 1,438-1,074. That averages out to roughly 60-45.
By all rights, the Lady Tigers should have been in a rebuilding year, especially since they lost seven to eight major players from last year's squad. Of the ones who returned from last season, only one, Averi Keys, is a senior. Strike two.
Then, shortly after Christmas break, the Lady Tigers' leading scorer and second leading rebounder, Jadyn Buttery, went down with a knee injury, forcing her to miss the rest of the season. Strike three?
Hardly. Not these girls.
"This group won't quit. They're very resilient, and they just continue to overcome obstacle after obstacle," said Coach David Qualls.
When the Lady Tigers put their 21-3 record on the line March 8 at noon, it won't be just another game. When the final buzzer has sounded, one team will go home, while the other lives on to play in the semi-final game.
The El Reno Lady Indians aren't at the playoffs by accident. They come into the game against the Lady Tigers, sporting an 18-5 record. That's more than respectable in any league or organization.
In other words, the Lady Tigers are going to have their work cut out for them.
Qualls said the El Reno girls are very talented, and have good size in the post. He also said they push the ball in transition, and are tough on the glass.
"We'll have to fight and scrap, but I don't think that's anything new for our group," said Qualls.
If and when the Lady Tigers win on March 8, they will face the winner of the Sapulpa-Glenpool game on Friday, March 10 at noon.
