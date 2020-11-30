Lady Tigers return strong nucleus under Qualls

David Qualls will have a full arsenal of tools to work with in 2020-21.
The Tahlequah head coach returns proven experience with three returning starters, welcomes in a move-in who is a two-year starter, and brings back a number of role players who saw meaningful minutes.
The biggest strength is overall depth, which will be at a premium with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we feel pretty good about this team, and this has a chance to be a fun group,” Qualls said. “The depth has really stood out, and it’s a season where you’re going to need depth because you don’t know who you’re going to have game in and game out. I think we’ve got eight or nine starters on this team, and that’s a good problem to have.”
The Lady Tigers, who will have to fill voids with the departures of forward Kloe Bowin and guard Kynli Heist, went 19-7 overall and 10-4 in the Metro Lakes Conference last season under Qualls. They advanced to their third Class 5A State Tournament in four years.
Kacey Fishinghawk, the lone senior, juniors Faith Springwater and Lydia McAlvain, and junior move-in Tatum Havens will form a strong foundation.
All four can provide instant offense.
“During the preseason, that was one thing that stood out to me was the balance of the team and the scoring,” Qualls said. “We had scrimmages where we had four or five girls scoring really well. I think balance is something we’ve hung our hat on for the last several years. This team might be the most balanced of all of them.”
Fishinghawk is in the best shape of her career and will take the reins as the leader.
“After last season going into the state tournament I knew that I had a role, but I knew going into my senior year that I needed to be better for my team,” Fishinghawk said. “I knew that there was some stuff that I needed to do to make myself better, so I got a trainer and I started shooting a thousand shots before noon every day. I know I have to be more vocal this year because I am transitioning to the point guard spot.”
Fishinghawk, who will be the primary point guard and who will be in her third year as a starter, led Tahlequah with 43 made 3-pointers and averaged 7.2 points last season.
“She’s really transformed herself as a player,” Qualls said. “She used the summer to really get in shape and give herself an opportunity to be really successful. She’s put in more work off the court this offseason than she has since she’s been here. She’s quicker, she’s stronger, and she knows the system like the back of her hand.”
Springwater can play at any of the five positions and returns as the leading scorer. Springwater averaged 12.4 points, a team-high 6.6 rebounds, shot 47 percent overall and 45.2 percent from 3-point territory.
“Faith as been another one that’s really taken the offseason to get stronger and to get into shape,” said Qualls. “Right now, her jump shot is in midseason form. She’s shooting the ball well. Her playmaking ability is better, and that’s the biggest step in her game right now.”
McAlvain is the second leading scorer returning. She averaged 8.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and had 38 made 3-pointers.
“Lydia played her best right at the end of the year and carried it through the playoffs,” Qualls said. “Lydia is really athletic. She’s quick, she does a good job on the press, rebounds well, and her body control getting to the basket is up there with [former players] Delani [Nix] and Alli [Stayathome]. When she’s at her best is when she’s attacking.”
Tatum, the daughter of NSU men’s basketball head coach Ja Havens, started as a freshman and sophomore at Ada High School. She …
“Tatum came from Ada as more of a knockdown 3-point shooter, that was kind of her game,” Qualls said. “Right now, we’re trying to get her to more of an overall game where she’s attacking the basket. Tatum’s versatility defensively is really good. She can guard a point guard, she can go in and bang with a post player.”
Bowin’s size and defensive presence in the middle will be missed. Bowin, now playing as a freshman at Rogers State, averaged nine points, 5.8 rebounds and recorded 78 blocked shots in her final season.
Filling in for Bowin at the five spot will be sophomore Emily Morrison. Freshmen Kori Rainwater and Jadyn Buttery will also see time at the position.
“We’ve got some young post players, and we’ve told each of them that we don’t expect them to be Kloe Bowin,” Qualls said. “We need them to be themselves. We’ve got three options we can plug in there. We can also put Faith at the five if we need to. We’ll be flexible.”
Junior guards Lily Couch and Naida Rodriguez, sophomore guards Gracie Kimble, Averi Keys and Mariah Sheppard, and freshman guard Taylyn Dick will provide minutes off the bench. Couch played in 16 games as a sophomore and averaged two points, while Rodriguez played in 13 games and averaged just under two points.
The Lady Tigers open their season Tuesday at Skiatook. They will take on Grove Friday in a 6 p.m. tipoff at the TMAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.