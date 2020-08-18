Tahlequah scored 13 unanswered runs from the fourth inning on and routed Glenpool, 15-3, on the road Tuesday to open District 5A-4 play.
The Lady Tigers, who trailed 3-2 after three complete innings, improve to 3-3 overall under head coach Chris Ray. Tahlequah has won three of its last four games after dropping its first two games of the season.
Lexi Hannah, Mikah Vann, Mia Allen and Hailey Enlow each finished with two hits, and the Lady Tigers collected a season-high 12 hits as a team. They had seven extra-base hits, all doubles, and both Vann and Allen drove in three runs.
Tahlequah scored three times in the fourth to go up 5-3 and pick up steam. Grace Baker drove in Charlea Cochran on an infield single to even the contest at 3-3, and Vann doubled to center field with two outs to push across Mykayla Hayes and Hannah to give THS the lead for good.
The Lady Tigers kept adding on, scoring six runs in the sixth inning and adding four more in the seventh. Allen highlighted the outburst in the sixth with a two-run double to center that scored Jersey Retzloff and Hannah, and in the seventh, Betty Danner and Vann had RBI doubles, and Allen added a run-scoring single.
Senior Bailey Jones went the distance in the pitcher’s circle to earn the win. Jones allowed two earned runs on six hits in seven innings. She finished with seven strikeouts and issued one walk.
Others who produced offensively with one hit apiece were Danner, Baker, Madi Matthews and Naveah Moreno.
The Lady Tigers will be at the Owasso Festival on Friday and Saturday before returning to district play next week with home games against Tulsa Memorial, McAlester and Ada. All matchups will be doubleheaders.
