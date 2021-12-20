Saturday morning paper declared the final score of the Tahlequah Lady

Tigers’ victory over Grove as 60-29. In reality, the game wasn’t even

that close. Just from looking over the scorebook, it appears

Tahlequah’s total could have been much higher.

The game opened with the Lady Tigers firing out to a 13-10 lead, with

Faith Springwater paving the way with five points, Tatum Havens and

Lydia McAlvain each scoring three, Havens’ on a three-point shot, and

McAlvain’s the old fashioned way, and Smalls Goudeau adding two.

The game turned ugly for Grove in the second eight minutes, as the

Lady Tigers capitalized on Goudeau’s eight points to slingshot them to

a 19-9 quarter, and a 32-19 halftime lead. Springwater and Madi

Matthews each made three points from long range, Jadyn Buttery added a

pair of free throws, McAlvain had a bucket, and Emily Morrison made a

free throw.

Whatever the Grove coach said to the team at halftime to get them

fired up, it didn’t work. The Lady Tigers were on the prowl by now,

ripping the net from beyond the arc for 12 points, and adding eight

more on two-pointers and a pair of charity tosses. When the final

stanza began, Tahlequah had a very comfortable lead of 52-24. Morrison

led the fourth period with four points, Averi Keys nailed a short

jumper, and Matthews was a perfect two-for-two from the charity

stripe. Grove was held to five points in each of the last two

quarters.

Springwater finished the game with 14 points, McAlvain added 11,

Goudeau tossed in 10, Havens scored nine, Morrison and Matthews each

contributed five, and Keys rounded out the scoring with two.

“We overcame a slow start and some foul trouble to go on and have

really solid second and third quarters,” Tahlequah Coach David Qualls

said. “It was good to see the loid come off the basket for us as the

game went on.”

