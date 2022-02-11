Lady Tigers secure second straight MLC title

Lydia McAlvain, Kori Rainwater and Tatum Havens each scored in double figures, combining for 40 points, as Tahlequah rolled to another convincing win and a Metro Lakes Conference championship, defeating Skiatook, 68-34, Friday in Skiatook.
The win locked up Tahlequah's second consecutive conference title as the Class 6A East No. 5 Lady Tigers moved to 12-0 in the conference and 19-2 overall. Winners of 12 in a row, Tahlequah recorded its 24th straight conference win, dating back to 2020.
Goal No. 1 for the 2021-22 season has been fulfilled.
"Our first goal is to win the conference championship," Tahlequah head coach David Qualls said. "We've played really well throughout conference play, and for the most part, we've been really dominant from the opening game against Collinsville up until now. It's always a real big deal to win your conference and be conference champions. It's another special thing to run the table."
Tahlequah, who has two conference and regular season games remaining against Pryor and Claremore, has been nothing short of spectacular inside conference play. In their 12 games, the Lady Tigers are defeating opponents by an average margin of 42.2 points. Tahlequah trails only Edmond North for the most wins in 6A. Edmond North, ranked No. 1 in the 6A West rankings, is unbeaten at 20-0.
"It's been a special year for us," Qualls said. "We've got a chance to win 20 games, which is always really special. Our staff realizes that, and I think our players realize that too. What we've done since November, it's kind of been historic. I don't know if there's been a longer streak of conference wins in the history of our program or not, but it's just been a great year."
Against Skiatook, McAlvain knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points, Rainwater went 5 for 8 from the free throw line and closed with 13 points, and Havens had two 3s and finished with 11 points.
The Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 21-11 in the opening quarter behind eight points from Rainwater and a pair of baskets by Smalls Goudeau. Tahlequah went 9 of 10 from the foul line over the first eight minutes.
Four of the Lady Tigers' six 3-pointers came during the third quarter as they took a 49-23 lead into the fourth. McAlvain scored 10 of her points in the third and both McAlvain and Haven buried two 3s. Madi Matthews connected on a pair of 3-pointers during the final quarter.
Goudeau and Matthews both finished with six points, while Faith Springwater and Emily Morrison each added five.
Tahlequah returns to the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center Tuesday, Feb. 15 when it hosts Pryor in a 6 p.m. tipoff on Senior Night. It will be Tahlequah's first appearance at the TMAC since Feb. 1 when it defeated 5A East No. 3 Grove, 70-30. The Lady Tigers close the regular season Friday, Feb. 18 when they visit Claremore before preparing for the 6A playoffs.
"There's still some things we can work on," Qualls said. "In our conference, we see so much zone and when you get into the 6A playoffs you're hardly going to see these zones at all. You'll see a lot of man-to-man, you'll see teams pressing us and getting after us. We'll have to adjust."
