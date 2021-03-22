Lady Tigers split doubleheader against Owasso

Tahlequah was spot on in the first game of a doubleheader against Owasso Monday in Tahlequah.
The Class 6A No. 15 Lady Tigers received a complete-game shutout from junior pitcher Kloie Vertz, pounded out 13 hits and picked up a 10-0 win in a contest where they committed just one error.
"I thought we played as relaxed as we have all season," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "I really think getting that first win under our belt on Friday against Leedy kind of got that monkey off our back and relaxed us. We just went out and did everything well and did what we're capable of."
Tahlequah (2-3) dropped Monday's finale, 9-3, against the 6A sixth-ranked Rams.
The Lady Tigers put together consecutive four-run innings in the third and fourth to pull away in the opener.
Mikah Vann and Mia Allen both delivered with two outs in the third. Vann had an RBI single, and Allen brought across Vann and Jayley Ray with a two-run double to give Tahlequah a 5-0 lead. All four Lady Tigers' runs during the fourth came with two outs. Paisley Qualls singled, and both Loren Walker and Vertz walked to set the table for Lexi Hannah at the top of the order. Hannah then delivered a base-clearing triple to left that extended THS's lead to 9-0.
Six different players finished with two hits for Tahlequah. Hannah went 2 for 4 and drove in a team-high three runs. Ray, Vann, Allen, Qualls and Vertz each had two hits. Ray and Allen both drove in two runs.
Vertz gave up just five hits from the circle and did not issue a walk.
"She's done a really good job for us," Ray said. "For her to step in never having done this before and throw strikes in a variety of different conditions...she's making it difficult on hitters. I thought she did an adequate job today and she continues to get better."
Hailey Enlow and Ray paced Tahlequah with two hits apiece in the nightcap. Ray scored a pair of runs, while Enlow, Allen and Vann each knocked in a run. THe Lady Tigers finished with 11 hits as a team, but lined into two double plays with the bases loaded.
