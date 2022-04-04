Lady Tigers split games in Haskell, fall twice at Union

Tahlequah posted a 12-0 shutout win over Chelsea and defeated Holdenville, 16-9, last week at the Haskell Invitational to earn a split.
The Class 6A sixth-ranked Lady Tigers were blanked by 6A No. 14 Bixby (13-0) and 4A No. 9 Oktaha (4-0) in Haskell and also suffered a 4-3 loss to 5A No. 2 Tecumseh and an 8-7 setback to 6A No. 4 Moore Friday at the Union Classic.
Maddy Parish tossed a three-inning shutout in the win over Chelsea. Parish allowed three hits and issued one walk.
Offensively, the Lady Tigers were led by Lexi Hannah, Jersey Retzloff, Hailey Enlow and Mia Allen with two hits apiece. Enlow doubled and drove in a team-best three runs, Retzloff doubled, tripled and knocked in a pair of runs, and Allen doubled and had two RBIs. Tara Dye had a home run and finished with two RBIs, while Jayley Ray and Charlea Cochran both tripled and drove in one run each.
In the win over Holdenville, four different Tahlequah players -- Hannah, Retzloff, Cochran and Allen -- finished with three hits. Ray, Enlow and Parish each followed with two hits apiece. Allen homered and closed with four RBIs, Retzloff tripled twice and also ended with four runs batted in, Parish doubled and knocked in three runs, and Ray doubled twice and had one RBI. The Lady Tigers finished with 19 hits.
Tahlequah will play Jenks and Union Tuesday at the Jenks Festival before going to the Stilwell Tournament for three games on Thursday and Friday.
