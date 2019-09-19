Lady Tigers split games Thursday

Nevaeh Moreno and Betty Danner bolstered the middle of the Tahlequah lineup, and the Lady Tigers blanked Jay, 10-0, Thursday morning one day one of the Sequoyah Fall Classic.
Tahlequah, who fell in its second game — a 7-6 loss to Verdigris in what ended in an International Tie Breaker, received a combined six RBIs and five hits from Moreno and Danner.
Head coach Chris Ray’s team is now 13-11 overall on the season after Thursday’s split.
Moreno went a perfect 3 for 3 with two runs scored and drove in a pair of runs, and Danner finished with a game-high four RBIs and had two hits in three trips with a double.
The Lady Tigers got nine of their runs over the first two innings, including five in the opening frame — all of which came with two outs.
Danner gave her team all it would need with a two-run double to left field to start the scoring. Danner brought home McKenna Wofford and Moreno after Wofford walked and Moreno singled to center.
Hailey Enlow followed Danner’s double with an RBI single to center that pushed across Danner to make it 3-0, Mia Allen then tripled to right to score Enlow and push the lead to four runs, and Mikah Vann made it 5-0 when she plated Allen with an RBI groundout.
In a four-run second, Moreno had a run-scoring single to center, Danner added her third and fourth RBIs with a base hit to right, and Danner later stole home to extend the lead to nine runs.
Tahlequah, who closed with 12 hits, was just as impressive defensively and received a four-inning shutout from Vann. The freshman allowed only one hit, recorded three strikeouts and did not issue a walk.
Allen joined Moreno and Danner with a multi-hit game, going 2 for 3. Wofford had the Lady Tigers’ other extra-base hit with a double.
A late Tahlequah rally came up short in the setback to Verdigris.
The Lady Cardinals scored three times in the top of the fifth and were sparked by a Jackie Zaferes’ game-deciding two-run triple to left field that made it 7-4.
Tahlequah ended with eight hits, compared to Verdigris’ 13. Wofford had three hits to pace the Lady Tigers, while Savannah Wiggins added two. Danner hit her first home run of the season, a two-run blast to center field in Tahlequah’s three-run first. Wofford doubled, Wiggins tripled, and both Wofford and Danner led with a pair of RBIs.
Tahlequah will face Tulsa Lincoln Christian and Beggs on Saturday to complete play in Pool B.
