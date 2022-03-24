The Tahlequah girls soccer team came away with a split Thursday in the Collinsville Tournament.
The Lady Tigers blanked Mannford, 1-0, in their opener and then were shut out by Oologah, 1-0, in their second outing.
Gracie Kimble scored Tahlequah's only goal during the first half against Mannford on an Emma Sherron assist. The Lady Tigers had 16 shots on goal compared to Mannford's two.
Oologah got its goal with five minutes remaining in the second half on a 35-yard floater.
Tahlequah will play Collinsville at 5 p.m. Friday in the third-place game.
Tigers come up short against Tulsa Nathan Hale: Tulsa Nale scored a go-ahead goal at the 21:31 mark of the first half and it was enough to lift the Rangers to a 2-1 victory over Tahlequah Thursday in the Collinsville Tournament.
The Tigers' lone score came on an unassisted goal by Sammy Mejia at the 12:14 mark of the first half that tied the contest at 1-1.
Tahlequah finished with 10 shots, six of those on goal. Hale had three shots on goal.
