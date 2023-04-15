Tahlequah Lady Tigers' three-way showdown against Fairland and Preston did not exactly how Head Coach Chris Ray expected but they did come away with one win.
THS started the day with an 11-6 loss to Fairland but bounced back in game two with a 7-1 win over Preston.
Ray’s catchphrase before the first pitch to every batter was, “Find strike one.” That didn’t happen soon enough to the first batter of the Fairland game. After three straight balls, a strike was called, then the batter took ball four for a free base. Three singles later, she scored, putting the Owls on top, 1-0.
Not to be outdone, Loren Walker led off the bottom of the first with a four-straight-balls walk. After back-to-back singles, Jordan Bread sent a runner home on a fielder's choice.
Another barrage of singles and another fielder's choice gave the Lady Tigers a 3-1 lead.
The Lady Tigers added two more runs in the second inning when Cadence Kirk walked, Walker singled, Cochran doubled, and Bread singled, giving Tahlequah what appeared to be a comfortable 5-1 lead.
Neither team scored in the third, but in the top of the fourth, the Lady Owls sent four runners across the plate to tie the score at 5-5.
The fifth inning was uneventful for both teams, but Fairland took advantage of a single and a couple of Lady Tiger errors in the sixth to regain the lead, 7-5.
But, they weren’t finished. In the top of the seventh, a single, an error, and a walk loaded the bases, and the next batter responded by hitting a grand slam home run.
Tahlequah scored a final run in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too late and far too little and THS lost 11-6.
Tahlequah’s second game was more to Coach Ray’s liking.
“We pitched it much better, and played solid defense in the Preston game,” Ray said. “We only had nine hits (Preston had five), but they were timely."
“We were able to string several hits together along with three bases on balls to score our seven.”
Jayley Ray showed senior leadership in the second inning when she led off with a single, advanced to second on a single by Walker, then scored the first run from second base on an error by the Preston shortstop. Walker later scored on a sacrifice fly by Murphy,
The fourth inning was big for the Lady Tigers. Three straight walks to Retzloff, Walker, and Alley, loaded the bases, setting the stage for Murphy, who drove in two with a double. Kirk and Allie Spradlin also each had an RBI in the four-run inning.
The final Lady Tiger score came in the fifth inning when Cochran and Ray had back-to-back singles, and Walker brought Cochran home on a fielder’s choice to seal the 7-1 win.
“Overall, I’d say this was probably our second-best all-around performance of the year,” said Ray.
Kirk went the distance on the rubber for the Lady Tigers, and “…really pitched well,” according to Ray.
The Lady Tigers will participate in the Southmoore Festival on Monday, April 17, then will return home next Tuesday, April 18, for a three-way with Pryor and Fort Gibson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.