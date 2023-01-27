They, whoever they are, say the third time’s a charm. The Glenpool Lady Warriors would have to disagree. The third meeting this season between Glenpool and the Tahlequah Lady Tigers, Jan. 27, ended just like the first two, in a Tahlequah win.
This latest game was by far the closest, with the Lady Tigers winning by just four, 53-49. Interestingly enough, that was the point spread in the first quarter when the Tahlequah girls rode a five-point production each by Madi Matthews and Paisley Qualls, three more by Talyn Dick, and two by Kori Rainwater to a 15-11 lead.
Glenpool cut into the lead by one in the second, outscoring the Lady Tigers 12-11, but Tahlequah retaliated in the third period by taking the quarter 14-12, and a five-point, 40-35 lead.
Glenpool wasn’t finished, however, and fought back hard, shaving one off the lead, but it wasn’t enough and the Lady Tigers prevailed.
Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls said Glenpool actually led 23-18 late in the second quarter. “But, we ended the quarter with an 8-0 run and took a 26-23 lead at halftime,” he said. “Then the second half was just back and forth, we led by five once, and they led by one or two a couple of times. It was a tough game.”
Matthews was the only Lady Tiger to score in all four quarters, and finished with a game-high 16 points. Dick also had double figures with 12, and Rainwater came home with 10. Qualls finished with seven, Jersey Retzloff scored six, and Carsyn Gilbert rounded out the scoring with two.
“It was a very good game,” Coach Qualls said. “With the snowout Tuesday evening, we were playing them back-to-back. It’s hard to beat a good, top-10 team three times.
“But, our girls played well down the stretch, and we were able to get the win,” he said.
The Tahlequah boys fell hard to Glenpool, 64-38.
The Tigers led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, but that quickly changed as Glenpool overpowered the Tigers the remainder of the game.
Hayden Smith got 16 points for the Tigers, but did not score in the fourth quarter. In fact not very many Tigers did score in the final period, averaging a point per minute, which equals eight. Donovan Smith, who finished with 10, had four in the fourth, and Cale Matlock and Brycen Smith each scored two in the fourth. Matlock ended up with four points on the night, Brycen Smith scored six, Lukas Wooldridge scored two, and that was it.
The Tigers only had two free throws in the game, both by Donovan Smith, and both good. Glenpool went to the line 14 times, and made nine.
