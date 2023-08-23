Despite a strong start, the Tahlequah volleyball team could not close the deal against Edison Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
The Lady Tigers started the first set narrowly taking down the Eagles 25-23.
Kori Rainwater was key during that first set, picking up four kills. In total, the Lady Tigers picked up seven kills and five service aces.
In set two, the Lady Tigers won convincingly 25-20. This set marked the best set offensively for the Lady Tigers who got a combined 13 kills.
Rainwater once again led the way this time with five kills, but Gracie Brewer also added four kills. Brewer also added a pair of aces in set two.
After starting the first two sets in strong fashion, the Lady Tigers looked primed to sweep the Eagles.
But the Eagles bounced back in set three to narrowly win 25-23 and keep their hopes alive. Rainwater once again picked up four kills as the Lady Tigers picked up 10 kills in set three.
After three strong sets, the fourth set completely went haywire for THS.
The Eagles dropped the Lady Tigers 23-9. THS had six errors in the set as they struggled to return the Eagle’s strong attack. The Lady Tigers had just three kills in the fourth set.
After coming back and evening the score, the Eagles had all the momentum on their side and took the fifth set 15-10.
Overall the Lady Tigers finished the game with 36 kills. Rainwater led the way with 15 kills while adding four aces. Brewer finished the game with 11 kills and added three aces.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action at 6 p.m. against Coweta on the road.
