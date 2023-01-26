With just six more conference games to go, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers appear to have the lead firmly in control.
Tonight, Friday, Jan. 27, the Lady Tigers will put their unblemished 8-0 Metro-Lakes Conference on the line, at home, against the Glenpool Lady Warriors – a team they have defeated twice already this season, once in league play, and once in tournament action.
The Tahlequah girls have been without starter Jayden Buttery for a while, due a knee strain she received a couple of weeks ago. She is reportedly going to start her comeback in the upcoming game.
On the boys' side of the conference, Tahlequah's Tigers are currently in third place at 5-3, the same as Glenpool and Collinsville, but are ahead in the standings due to head-to-head meetings which the Tigers' won.
Sitting in second place in the boys' division is Claremore at 5-2, and Coweta sits precariously on top at 6-0.
At this point, it doesn't appear as if there will be much suspense for the top spot in the girls' branch of the conference.
As for the boys, the stage is set for a barn-burning finish in the next few weeks.
