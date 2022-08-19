Tahlequah suffered its ninth consecutive loss to start the season Thursday as the Lady Tigers fell in three sets (4-25, 7-25, 12-25) to Claremore on the road.
Tahlequah was limited to seven kills on 57 swings and committed 17 hit errors. Ari Santana led the Lady Tigers with three kills, while Anabelle McKenna followed with a pair.
Emma Sherron and Makayla Horn each had five assists to pace Tahlequah. Santana led the way with six digs, and Sadie Foster and Horn had one serve ace apiece.
The Lady Tigers will return home Thursday, Aug. 25 when they face Coweta at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
