Tahlequah was swept in four matches Friday on the opening day of its volleyball season at the Coweta Tournament.
The Lady Tigers suffered losses to Coweta (9-25, 12-25), Glenpool (19-25, 16-25), Lawton MacArthur (17-25, 12-25) and Sapulpa (15-25, 14-25).
Ari Santana paced the Lady Tigers with a combined 11 kills across the four matches, while both Emily Morrison and Anabelle McKenna followed with nine each.
Emma Sherron led Tahlequah with 37 assists, and Makayla Horn added 20. Sherron recorded 12 digs, Danika DeLoache had 11, and Gracie Brewer and Adison Steeley finished with 10 apiece. Brewer led the Lady Tigers with five serve aces.
Tahlequah will finish play in the Coweta Tournament Saturday and host Collinsville in its home opener Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Tahlequah Multipurpose Activity Center.
