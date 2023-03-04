The Tahlequah Lady Tigers left no doubt in anyone’s mind what their goal was, March 4, at the Area Consolation Championship game in Catoosa.
They jumped on the Pryor Lady Tigers early, and never let up on their way to a 56-29 victory, and an invitation to the Big Dance at the Big House.
The game was a must-win game for both teams, with the winners going on to the State Tournament, and the losers going home.
The Tahlequah Lady Tigers took a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, then, after Pryor scored two points, Kori Rainwater and Talyn Dick led the Lady Tigers on a 7-0 run when Rainwater hit a 15-foot jumper, followed that up with a pair of free throws, and Dick capped it off with a trey.
The half ended with the Lady Tigers in the lead, 23-15, but of more concern was three Lady Tiger starters each had three fouls. Rainwater, Madi Matthews, and Jersey Retzloff had each been whistled three times, a situation that would make any coach nervous.
With 3:32 left in the third quarter, Rainwater was assessed her fourth foul, and had to sit down. Matthews, who had scored five points in the first half, all in the first quarter, turned into a scoring machine. In the third period, the junior guard drained a trio of three-pointers, and hit a free throw for 10 points. Then in the fourth, she added 11 points on a pair of short range baskets, a three point basket, and 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
Matthews led the Lady Tigers with 26 points, her personal high, followed by Rainwater with 15.
Dick finished with five points, Retzloff added four, Paisley Qualls had three, Carsyn Gilbert logged a basket, and Lauren Stephens had one free throw.
“I am very proud of our team,” Tahlequah Head Coach David Qualls said. “This team has found a way all season to get the job done.
“This is one of the most competitive and resilient groups I’ve coached,” he said.
The Lady Tigers are heavily junior-laden, with just one senior, Averi Keys, on the team.
Seven players graduated last season, leaving a huge gap to fill. Then this year, in January, the Lady Tigers’ leading scorer, Jadyn Buttery, was lost for the season with a knee injury.
“But these girls stepped up. We finished the season at 22-3, and are not headed to the State Tournament in Norman,” Qualls said.
“That says a lot about our group,” he said.
The Lady Tigers' next game will be at the State quarter-finals, Wednesday, March 8. Time and location will be named later.
