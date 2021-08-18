Tahlequah came out hot on Tuesday, taking a win in a three-set sweep over Collinsville High School. The Lady Tigers improve to 6-3 on the season after their three-set sweep of (25-16, 25-20, 25-19).
Tahlequah head coach Don Ogden had some thoughts about how he thought his team played yesterday.
"We were very happy to be able to go on the road and get a conference win," said Ogden. "It is always a good thing to be able to go on the road and get a win early in season, especially in conference. Now our focus is shifted to our first home game coming up against a very good Claremore Zebra team."
In the win, sophomore Kori Rainwater led the squad with four kills, followed by two kills from Dorothy Swearingen, and one kill from Faith Springwater. Lydia McAlvain led with a team high eight assists. Sadie Foster led the squad with four digs, followed by Lola Brownfield with three, and Swearingen with two.
It may still be early in the season, but Ogden had some thoughts on how he hopes the season plays out.
"We are on the right track," said Ogden. "We have a great senior class, and they have done a tremendous job of leading the way. We have high hopes of how this season could end."
The Lady Tigers have their home opener Thursday night against Claremore at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.