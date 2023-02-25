For the sixth time in seven years, the Tahlequah Lady Tigers captured the Class 5A regional championship as they hit five of six free throws in the final 1:08 of the game to give Tahlequah a 51-41 victory over the Shawnee Lady Wolves Saturday afternoon at the Tahlequah Multi-Purpose Activities Center.
After both clubs treaded buckets to start the game, Lady Wolves took a 5-2 lead on a 3-poiinter by Tarilyn Thierry, but Tahlequah would score the next five points, capped off by a 3-pointer by Madi Matthews with 4:58 left in the opening quarter to give the Lady Tigers a 7-5 lead.
Taylyn Dick would give the Lady Tigers a 12-9 lead to cap a five-point run with 2:02 remaining in the quarter and Tahlequah would lead 14-10 after the eight minutes.
Shawnee cut the lead to three at 17-14 on a 3-pointer by Daley Rice before the Lady Tigers went on an 8-3 run to extend the lead to 22-17 on a 3-point bucket by Jersey Retzloff with 4:10 left before halftime.
Matthews would give Tahlequah their biggest lead of the first half with another 3-point bucket with 2:20 left in the half to five the Lady Tigers a 25-19 advantage. Tahlequah would take a 27-22 lead to the locker room.
In the third period, the Lady Tigers would get their first double-digit lead of the game, thanks to a Dick 3-pointer with 2:58 remaining in the third quarter to give Tahlequah a 35-23 lead. The Lady Tigers would get their biggest lead two minutes later at 40-25 on a five-foot jumper by Kori Rainwater.
After a 3-pointer by Retzloff gave the Lady Tigers a 45-30 lead with 4:30 remaining in the game, but the Lady Wolves would go on a 9-0 run to cut Tahlequah’s lead to 45-39 with 1:57 left on a steal and lay-up by Tristyn Napier with 1:57 left in the contest.
Tahlequah put the game away at the free throw line as Retzloff and Rainwater hit five of six from the line in the final 58 seconds to end the Lady Wolves’ late fourth quarter rally.
“It was a great atmosphere to play in and that’s what you want to play in front of is a crowd that is into the game,” said Lady Tiger head coach David Qualls. “We played a physical defense against them and it paid off in the end.
“The other thing that we did was hit free throws when it counted in the final minutes of the game and that proved to be the difference.”
Matthews led the Lady Tigers and all scorers with 20 points, while Rainwater was the other Lady Tiger in double-figures with 16. Retzloff added 9 and Dick had 4.
Rice was the leading scorer for Shawnee with 16 points and Napier added 10 in the loss as the Lady Wolves fell to 12-12 on the season.
The Lady Tigers will advance to the Class 5A Area Championship game Thursday night against the Holland Hall Lady Dutch at 6 p.m. at Catoosa. The winner of that game will advance to the State Tournament in Norman, while the loser plays next Saturday night for the other State Tournament berth.
Tahlequah14131311 – 51
Shawnee1012 811 – 41
T- - Matthews 20, Rainwater 16, Retzloff 9, Dick 4.
S - Rice 16, Napier 10, Thurman 6, Thierry 4, McAlister 2, Anderson 2, Martinez 1.
