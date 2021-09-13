Lady Tigers take over first place

Tahlequah took sole possession of the top spot in District 5A-4 Saturday.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 2-0 shutout win over Durant in Tahlequah and improved to 6-1 under head coach Chris Ray. They moved to 14-5 overall.
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just four hits over seven innings. Vann finished with three strikeouts and issued just one walk.
Vann also delivered with the bat. She drove in Tahlequah's first run during the second inning when she doubled to left field to bring home Jadyn Buttery. Buttery led off the inning with a double to left, and Mia Allen later scored the game's final run in the second on a double steal.
"It was a very good softball game," Ray said. "We just strung a couple of ours together with timely hitting."
Hailey Enlow and Charlea Cochran had the Lady Tigers' other two hits.
Durant, who defeated Tahlequah, 2-1, in extra innings on Sept. 4, left seven runners on base.
The Lady Tigers, who have won four of their last five games, visit Shawnee Tuesday. They host the Tahlequah Festival on Thursday and Saturday.
