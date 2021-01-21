Lady Tigers throttle Edison; Tigers lose to Victory Christian

Ten different players finished in the scoring column and Tahlequah had no problems putting away Tulsa Edison Thursday on the opening day of the Port City Classic in Verdigris.
Freshman forward Jadyn Buttery was Tahlequah's lone player to finish in double figures, but three players -- Kacey Fishinghawk, Faith Springwater and Emily Morrison -- each closed with nine points in the top-seeded Lady Tigers' lopsided 76-18 win.
The Class 5A third-ranked Lady Tigers improve to 10-2 overall. They have won three straight games and seven of their last eight.
Tahlequah head coach David Qualls likes where his team is at, but doesn't think it has reached its full potential.
"There's still a long way to go for this team," Qualls said. "Not having a summer, missing about three weeks of practice, it still kind of puts us in late December in a regular year. We expect four or five weeks from now to hopefully be peaking, at least starting to trend that way. Hopefully we're peaked by the time the playoffs roll around."
Tahlequah rolled from the opening tip, outscoring Edison, 27-2, in the first eight minutes. Springwater led the way with seven points on three field goals and a free throw, while Buttery, Tatum Havens and Kori Rainwater each had a pair of field goals. Havens connected on a 3-pointer, and Rainwater also added two free throws.
The Lady Tigers continued to build steam in the second quarter and took a 47-7 advantage into halftime. Naida Rodriguez buried two 3s and had eight points, Smalls Goudeau added three field goals and six points, and Buttery had a pair of field goals, including a 3-pointer.
"We wanted to get off to a fast start, and we did that," Qualls said. "Our goal was to play a lot of bodies tonight, and we did that as well. We were trying to compare this week to the first week back from break when we got into that Sapulpa championship game at the Skiatook Tournament. We were kind of gassed then because we had three really tough games going into that. So, we wanted to be try to have as fresh of legs as possible going into Friday night's game."
Havens and Rodriguez ended with eight points each for Tahlequah, who will take on 6A No. 13 Sand Springs in Friday's semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Sand Springs defeated Bishop Kelley, 52-40.
Goudeau and Gracie Kimble contributed with seven points apiece for the Lady Tigers. Rainwater followed with six points, and Lydia McAlvain had two.
Tigers fall in tourney opener: Tahlequah dropped its first game at the Port City Classic Thursday to Victory Christian, 62-47, at Tulsa Victory Christian School.
The Class 4A fourth-ranked Conquerors received 13 points from Dre Rodriguez and 12 from Solomon Granderson. Granderson connected on four field goals in the first quarter and helped Victory Christian jump out to a 17-8 lead.
The 5A No. 18 Tigers, who fall to 5-7 overall under head coach Marcus Klingsick, were led by sophomore forward Hayden Smith's 13 points. Senior guard Trey Young followed with 12 points.
Victory Christian led 23-17 at halftime and 40-30 after three quarters. The Conquerors got eight points apiece from Dwayne Grundy, Chris Mason and Joshua Udoumoh.
Seven of Rodriguez's points came in the final eight minutes. Victory Christian knocked down three of its six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter - one each from Grundy, Udoumoh and Cedric Hardridge.
Walker Scott added six points for Tahlequah. Tyler Joice and Hayden Wagers had five points each, and Qua'shon Leathers ended with four.
The Tigers will face Claremore at 4 p.m. Friday at Tulsa Victory Christian.
