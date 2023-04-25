The Tahlequah Tigers girls' tennis team found themselves comfortably away from the competition; except for one team.
The Lady Tigers tied for first place in the Larmier Classic on Monday, April 24 with a score of 21 beating the No. two team by six points. But they could not outscore Bishop McGuiness who also finished with 21 points.
“We had a great day,” said THS head coach David Qualls. “Proud of how our girls competed throughout the tournament.”
The Lady Tigers had at least one player or team finish in the top three in all four flights.
In flight one, Katie Moore faced off against stiff competition in Bishop McGuiness’ Olivia LaForge. Laforge took first place in flight one with a two-set win of 6-4 and 6-2.
In the girls’ second flight, THS’s McKenzie Whitman lost to Ella Ramsey in the second round 6-1, 6-0. After the big loss, Whitman bounced back in the next round against Gabby Ross and candidly took her down 6-1, 6-0 to put her in the third-place game.
Once in the third-place game, Whitman was in a battle. Facing off against BMHS’s Elizabeth Newbold. Whitman took the first set 6-3. Newbold bounced back in the second round taking that set 6-3.
With both players evenly matched up the final set went into extra points. Whitman grinned out a 10-7 win to give the Lady Tigers the third-place player.
THS’s success continued during the doubles portion of the tournament.
During the first flight of doubles competition, the Tigers’ first doubles team took the first two rounds in a two-set sweep. But Bishop McGuniess’ Abbot in Potter 6-1 in both sets. The loss in the final round gave the Lady Tigers a second-place finish in the first flight of doubles.
In the second round, the Lady Tigers’ team of Sadie Foster and Amelia Miller won the first set 6-2 before taking the second set 6-1. Round three saw the duo once again take a two-set victory.
Foster and Miller secured the Lady Tigers’ one win during the tournament after beating Groves duo of Recount and Geer.
The Lady Tigers will be back in action on Thursday, April 27 against Pryor at home.
