Lady Tigers top Bristow; fall to Jenks, Broken Arrow

Tahlequah went 1-2 Friday in slowpitch softball action at the Broken Arrow Festival, defeating Bristow, 18-7, for its lone win.
The Class 6A No. 6 Lady Tigers (6-3) suffered an 8-7 setback to No. 8 Jenks and dropped a 15-14 decision to second-ranked Broken Arrow.
Lexi Hannah, Mia Allen, Jayley Ray and Charlea Cochran combined for 14 of Tahlequah's 22 hits in the win over Bristow.
Hannah had four hits, including a triple, and knocked in three runs. Allen also had four hits, including a double and triple, and drove in a game-high four runs. Ray collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, and closed with two RBIs. Cochran joined Ray with three hits, two of those for doubles, and also had two RBIs.
Loren Walker and Maddy Parish each finished with two hits. Walker had two doubles and drove in three runs.
Tahlequah scored seven of its runs during the third inning and added five more in the fourth to go up 15-4.
In the pitcher's circle, Parish allowed seven earned runs on 14 hits across five innings. She issued five walks.
Against Jenks, Hannah and Walker had three hits apiece, while Ray and Jersey Retzloff had two each. Retzloff and Parish both knocked in a pair of runs. Hannah had a home run, and both Ray and Walker tripled.
Jenks overcame a 7-3 deficit with a five-run seventh inning.
Parish went the distance as the pitcher and gave up eight earned runs on 14 hits. Parish had one strikeout and issued seven walks.
Hannah, Ray, Hailey Enlow, Cochran, Allen, Parish and Jordan Bread each finished with three hits in the loss to Broken Arrow. The Lady Tigers collected 27 hits as a team and held 5-0, 7-2 and 11-2 leads.
Broken Arrow scored six runs in the fourth to close the gap to 11-8, and got even at 14-14 following a five-run sixth inning. Broken Arrow won the contest on a leadoff home run to left field in the seventh.
Parish paced Tahlequah with three RBIs, while Hannah, Retzloff and Allen each drove in two runs. Tara Dye, Walker and Retzloff finished with two hits apiece.
The Lady Tigers, who split Monday games against Haskell with a 3-2 win and a 7-4 loss, will play at Fort Gibson Tuesday.
