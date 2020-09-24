Tahlequah continued its upward trend with two more wins Thursday on day one of the Tahlequah/NSU Tournament.
The Lady Tigers, who rallied with a huge fifth inning to upend McAlester, 10-3, in District 5A-4 play on Wednesday, needed much of the same in their Thursday opener against Checotah, and they answered with another explosive fifth inning, overcoming a 5-2 deficit and going on to post a 6-5 win. Tahlequah scored two runs apiece in the third and fifth innings in its 5-3 win over Broken Bow later Thursday.
Tahlequah, now 14-11 overall under head coach Chris Ray, will wrap up tournament play on Saturday when it takes on Locust Grove at 5:30 p.m. and Muskogee at 7 p.m.
“I just feel like we’re getting back to that game rhythm, if you will,” Ray said. “There’s nothing like seeing live pitching. The more live pitching you see, the easier it is for kids to get in a rhythm at the plate, and they start seeing the ball better.
“I think the biggest thing you take away from today in both games is we got timely hits with runners in scoring position when we needed them. I really liked the way the kids responded in that Checotah game. That’s two nights in a row that a team takes a lead on us and we come back and respond and take the lead.”
In the decisive fifth against Checotah, sophomore Jayley Ray singled to center field to drive in both Hailey Enlow and Charlea Cochran, and Mia Allen crossed home plate on an error to bring the Lady Tigers even. They went up for good when Madi Matthews reached on an error, allowing Ray to score from third base.
Checotah built a 5-1 lead with a five-run fourth inning, but Tahlequah started to chip away in the home-half of the fourth with a single run when Matthews scored on a passed ball.
The Lady Tigers, led by Ray’s 2-for-3 performance and two RBIs, got their first run in the opening frame when Enlow got aboard on an error that allowed Lexi Hannah to score.
Tahlequah, who finished with six hits, also received singles from Hannah, Allen, Enlow and Cochran.
Senior Bailey Jones went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, giving up five earned runs on eight hits. Jones had two strikeouts and did not issue a walk. She closed the door in the sixth by retiring the side in order.
Against Broken Bow, the Lady Tigers took the lead for good at 3-3 in the home-half of the fourth on a Hannah single to right that pushed across Ray.
Tahlequah added two insurance runs in the fifth when Cochran drove in Lauren Walker on a groundout, and Nevaeah Moreno singled to right field to bring in Allen and give the Lady Tigers a three-run lead.
In a two-run third, the Lady Tigers got even on an Allen single to left that scored Matthews, and took their first lead when Enlow reached on an error and forced in Walker.
Tahlequah ended with six hits. Mikah Vann had the only extra base hit on a double, and Hannah, Allen, Enlow, Moreno and Paisley Qualls each singled.
Vann earned the win in the circle. In six innings, the sophomore allowed three earned runs on eight hits, struck out four and walked one.
