Lady Tigers top Pryor

Tahlequah won its third straight game Tuesday with a 5-2 road win over Pryor.
The Lady Tigers never trailed and scored the game’s first three runs, two of those coming in the second inning.
Hailey Enlow and Mykah Vann started the second with back-to-back singles. Enlow eventually scored on a passed ball, and Vann later crossed home plate on an RBI single to right field by Jayley Ray.
Tahlequah, who improves to 4-6 overall under head coach Chris Ray, got its third run in the third when McKenna Wofford doubled to center, allowing Lexi Hannah to score. Hannah led off with a walk.
After Pryor trimmed the Lady Tiger lead to 3-1 with a run in the home-half of the third, Savannah Wiggins reached on an error that forced home Vann and Josie Moffitt to give THS a four-run lead in the fourth.
Pryor’s final run came during the seventh.
Tahlequah finished with eight hits, which comes after totaling 19 in its 20-0 win over Tulsa Memorial on Monday in Tulsa. Wofford, Vann and Moffitt led the way with two hits apiece.
Lady Tigers’ starting pitcher Bailey Jones gave up 15 hits but kept Pryor in check. Jones had one strikeout in seven innings and did not issue a walk. Pryor left nine runners on base.
Tahlequah returns home and back to District 5A-4 play Thursday when it hosts Glenpool in a 5 p.m. start. Tahlequah is 2-0 in district games, and Glenpool is 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the district.
