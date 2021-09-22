Lady Tigers top Shawnee, win first district title since 2013

Tahlequah won its first fastpitch softball district championship since 2013 Wednesday with a 9-0 road win over Shawnee.
It was the fifth straight win for the Lady Tigers, who moved to 19-7 overall and closed District 5A-4 play at 9-1.
"It's nice to win [a district championship], but this group has their eye on a bigger prize," Tahlequah head coach Chris Ray said. "It's a testament to the girls' work ethic and resiliency. We will enjoy it for a day or two and then set our sights on a regional championship."
Junior pitcher Mikah Vann tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just one hit across seven innings. The left-hander collected eight strikeouts and issued two walks. Vann retired the final nine batters she faced to close the door.
Offensively, Tahlequah produced nine hits and took advantage of five walks and three errors. The Lady Tigers went up early in the opening frame and got all they would need with a single run.
"The kids got off the bus ready to play," Ray said. "We pitched and played defense well and got nine hits and took advantage of walks and their miscues to win. It was a great team effort and win."
Tahlequah scored four of its runs in the third inning, highlighted by an RBI double to left field from sophomore Jadyn Buttery. Lexi Hannah and Jayley Ray had back-to-back walks to start the inning and scored the first two runs. Buttery scored the final run to put the Lady Tigers up 5-0.
The Lady Tigers added two runs apiece in the fourth and sixth innings. Ray and Cochran drove in runs in the fourth, and Ray added her second RBI on a single to left during the sixth.
Hannah led the lineup with two hits and scored three runs, while Ray knocked in a team-high two runs.
Tahlequah will host the Tahlequah/NSU Festival beginning Thursday. The Lady Tigers will face Hilldale in a 3 p.m. start and then take on Broken Bow at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.